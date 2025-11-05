Image Image Credit Jason Koerner / Contributor via Getty Images, Marcus Ingram / Contributor via Getty Images, and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Yachty at 2024 Rolling Loud Miami, Jorjiana performs onstage during the "Jessie Murph: Worldwide Hysteria Tour", and Karrahbooo performs during Key Glock: GLOCKAVELI Tour Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Jorjiana hinted at a Lil Yachty collab while tensions with KARRAHBOOO were still high.

The feud reignited after Jorjiana previewed her diss track “Can’t Be Concrete.”

Online reactions are mixed, with fans debating Yachty’s loyalty and past comments about both artists.

Lil Yachty knows how to get the internet riled up, especially when it comes to involving himself in women’s business.

On Wednesday (Nov. 5), Jorjiana teased a potential collaboration with Yachty dropping on Friday (Nov. 7), right in the middle of her ongoing beef with KARRAHBOOO, someone the “One Night” artist already had his own falling-out with.

“Friday,” the Indiana rapper captioned a photo showing Yachty’s arm draped over her shoulder while he flipped the camera off with his other hand. In the comments, one fan joked that KARRAHBOOO was “somewhere doing the Arthur fist,” while another urged her to “fight back, damn.”

“Don’t chill out, Jorji, more fire,” a separate comment read. Someone else wrote, “Now ask him why he said that about [you] in the [group chat], though,” alluding to the screenshot KARRAHBOOO previously shared where Yachty allegedly said Jorjiana had “no chest” and “bad skin.”

Whether those texts were legit or not, it looks like forgiveness might be in the air for the “Shark” artist. See the post below.

Where Did The Beef Between Jorjiana And KARRAHBOOO Start?

For context, tension between the two began brewing when Jorjiana brushed off comparisons to KARRAHBOOO during her appearance on Adam22’s “No Jumper” in November 2024. “Stop it. I don’t recall,” she said. “Nah, I’m not the next Concrete [Boys] member.” Jorjiana also explained that she had no plans to sign to another artist.

Their feud reignited on Saturday (Nov. 1) after Jorjiana previewed “Can’t Be Concrete,” where she rapped, “Can't name one KBOOO song, you suck / Can't name one time I looked you up, can't name one time I turned you on / You Perc'd out, your a** is laced.” Though the track didn’t hit streaming platforms until Tuesday (Nov. 4), she also claimed that KARRAHBOOO looked like Skilla Baby.

Underneath the Instagram post announcing its official release, KARRAHBOOO replied, “Girl, [you have] been at this for days burning yo’ self out.” She also told Jorjiana that she was “getting beat up.”