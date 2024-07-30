Image Image Credit Jason Koerner / Contributor via Getty Image and Robert Okine / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Yachty and KARRAHBOO Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

KARRAHBOOO still isn’t happy with her current situation at Lil Yachty’s Concrete Rekordz, and as we’ve learned from numerous artists, label issues can go south pretty quickly. On Thursday (May 1) night, the "Hate Me" rapper responded after she claimed the label was blocking her from dropping new music.

“We are now on month 11 of Little Yachty keeping me in a deal just to be petty, and keeping me from releasing music and moving on with my life,” KARRAHBOOO tweeted on Wednesday (March 30). She also called the Lil Boat creator for “how evil this man is to women (not just me).”

Lil Yachty Says It’s Business, Not Personal

Yachty, on the other hand, insists the issue is simply that she didn’t want to release music under his label. “She felt like, ‘If I’m putting a song out and we’re not cool, it shouldn’t come out under your label,” the musician said via Instagram Live before emphasizing “that’s not how business works.” He added, “It’s no way I’ma invest money in somebody, and make no return, and then you can just [up and leave] when you feel like it.”

Elsewhere during the session, Yachty revealed he did offer to let her move to another label, likely with the condition that they buy out his existing contract with KARRAHBOOO. “She thought she had deals on the table,” the artist shared. “She thought I was holding her [hostage] and wouldn’t sign the paperwork, but there was no deal.” When she eventually landed one, he had one very specific request: “I want my jewelry back.”

KARRAHBOOO Apparently Owes Him Jewelry Before She Goes

According to Yachty, she still owes him eight-carat earrings and a watch, both of which she apparently wore during her “streaming tours” — presumably referencing her recent link-ups with DDG, Tylil, and Lil Rodney Son — as well as her appearance on “20 People vs. 1 Rapper.” He added, “In the midst of all this, I told her, ‘Hey, you can drop music whenever you want.’”

"The truth is that you don't have music, and that's why you're not putting out music. It's not that I'm holding you from dropping your music, [if] you have music,” Yachty went on to say. “Realistically, if you put out music, it wouldn’t hurt me. I still want you to do your thing. It doesn’t bother me."