October’s Very Own (OVO) and “The Simpsons” are extending their partnership for another year, and they’ve enlisted Lil Yachty this time around. On Thursday (Dec. 5), the “One Night” artist modeled several items from the collection, which will be available online and in stores starting Friday (Dec. 6).

In one photo, Yachty wore a hoodie adorned with the show's supporting cast, including Ralph Wiggum, Krusty the Clown, Sherri and Terri Mackleberry, and Lou. Another shot featured the Georgia native in a varsity jacket, with the main family — Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie — taking up the back, while the OVO logo and a pink donut decorated the front.

Other items shown in the promo included a yellow fitted cap and a hoodie styled in "The Simpsons" signature yellow and red tones. The collaboration came through Disney, which acquired FOX’s assets back in 2019 for a staggering $71 billion.

Yachty’s love for “The Simpsons” surprisingly goes way back. In 2017, he rapped about 59 characters from the series on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Joined by The Roots, the Lil Boat artist laid down lyrics like, “Grampa’s yelling at clouds/ Willie’s really keeping busy keeping the grounds/ Wiggum is commissioner, incompetent officer/ And his son Ralph’s doing the un-possible.”

OVO and Disney enlisting Yachty for the aforementioned collection more or less put an end to rumors of him having a falling out with Drake. Fan theories began sprawling on the internet after “SOD” hit the internet without contributions from the QC artist.

Adding fuel to the fire, Yachty briefly unfollowed his “Another Late Night” collaborator on Instagram in August. Prior to that, the two teamed up on 2020’s “Oprah’s Bank Account.” The How High 2 actor also had co-writing credits on Her Loss cuts like "Major Distribution," "BackOutsideBoyz," "Privileged Rappers," "Circo Loco," and "P**sy & Millions."