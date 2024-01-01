Image Image Credit Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Drake Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Late Friday evening (Aug. 23), Canadian rap superstar Drake unveiled three full-length tracks on his “plottttwistttttt” finsta page. Featuring three different vibes, he shared “Circadian Rhythm,” “No Face” featuring Playboi Carti, and the long-awaited final version of “SOD.”

“SOD” had been previously teased by Lil Yachty via Kai Cenat’s live stream. The initial record featured a guest appearance by the Atlanta emcee. Still, it was thought never to be officially released due to popular social media user Mr. HotSpot being sampled on the record. He later explained that he would clear the track if Drake and Lil Yachty were willing to create a cleaner version of the song that kids could enjoy around their parents without getting in trouble.

“Circadian Rhythm” is a smooth melodic hit with a heavy bass line and lyrics detailing a scorned relationship between two partners. Drake is known for his ability to construct tracks that showcase his relatability. On the track, he raps, “I need this s**t out the crib, I think it's bringin' bad luck.” Due to the limitations imposed on his Instagram page, there are no comments but still a great amount of engagement on his three different song posts.

The last track, “No Face” is a fiery upbeat smash that came equipped with bars that people believe are targeted towards Kendrick Lamar. On the song he asserted, “This is the s**t that my daddy had raised me on / N**gas got lit off the features I skated on / I gotta know, I gotta know / How you get lit off the n**ga you hatin' on? / Numbers untouchable, they got the data wrong / This is the moment I know they been prayin' on.”

Later in the track he exclaimed, “Quick, swap that s**t out, and I came back reloaded / I'm just so happy that n**gas who envied and held that shit in got to finally show it / I'm over the Moon, yeah, we'll see you boys soon.” It is no secret that Drake has smoke for multiple people following his legendary rap battle with Kendrick Lamar. Over multiple diss tracks, he sent shots at ASAP Rocky, Rihanna, Rick Ross, The Weeknd, Metro Boomin, J. Cole, and countless others.

Even on the song, Drake made mention that the beef felt like it was 20 versus 1. Fans have reacted differently to the new tracks, one fan on Twitter explained, “DRIZZY IS SLIDIN YALL HEAR THIS S**T ?!?!” Another fan stated, “Drake is crashing out, stuff isn’t hitting the same. Baiting him won’t work. Drop the mixtape!!!”

As of now, the three songs have not been uploaded to DSPs. Last time he shared three full songs on his finsta account, they were later uploaded to DSPs the following day.