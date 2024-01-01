Image Image Credit Jason Koerner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Yachty Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Lil Yachty showed off his new haircut during his Rolling Loud Miami 2024 performance on Friday (Dec. 13). While some fans were stunned and could not believe it, others quickly started to compare him to other celebrities, including Harlem-bred rapper turned media personality, Mase.

Lil Yachty has become one of the most culturally relevant artists from Atlanta. His recent resurgence can be credited to his versatile approach to music and his collaborative skills. People have recently praised him for his writing credits on Drake and 21 Savage’s joint album, Her Loss. Most notably, he had writing credits on the Canadian rap star’s standout track, “Jumbotron S**t Poppin.” Fans can hear his adlibs in the back on the track, and Drake shouts him out on the song.

In response to the multi-platinum artist’s new hairstyle, fans had a lot to say. One fan exclaimed, “Ngl, you got waaayyyy too much money for your cut to look like that, bro.” Another user explained, “you look younger i don’t mean anything by that btw.” Someone else used a GIF of Mase after giving him praise for his recent chop.

Other fans pointed out the fact that his frequent collaborator Drake recently cut his hair, and it may have inspired him to do the same. Their kinship has been heavily documented over the years. Recently, Lil Yachty served as a model for Drake’s OVO and Disney’s “The Simpsons” collaboration. This new collection put a pause on the speculation that Drake and Yachty were no longer friends.

The rumors started once “SOD” was shared on social media without any verse from Lil Yachty. The song was initially previewed by the “Poland” emcee on Kai Cenat’s stream. The Mr. Hotspot-sampled track had issues getting clearance due to the subject matter. The successful social media personality sent over a clean reference track, but the song has still never been released as an official single on streaming.

There is no telling when Drake will release an official single, considering he has two pending legal petitions against Universal Music Group and Spotify. Press play on his latest video from his “100 Gigs” campaign, “No Face.” While officially released as a solo track, it was first leaked on Drake’s finsta account with contributions from Playboi Carti.