Clipse is heading back on the road in 2026. On Monday (Dec. 15), the “P.O.V.” duo announced that they’ll be joining the European leg of Linkin Park’s “From Zero World Tour” starting in May.

With Phantogram and Last Train appearing on select dates, the arena run is slated to begin in Stockholm on May 29, 2026. From there, they’ll move through cities like Hamburg, Munich and Madrid, to name a few. Based on the flyer, Clipse appears to be skipping a slew of June stops, including Lyon, Lisbon and Santiago de Compostela.

“SUMMER 2026,” they captioned the announcement. Linkin Park noted that a “limited number of tickets have been released for certain shows and are available now.” Check out the flyer below.

Although Clipse supporting Linkin Park on the road might seem a little random, it’s worth noting that Pusha T has worked with the band twice before. He appeared on “Good Goodbye” alongside Stormzy on their 2017 album One More Light. Before that, the Virginia native was featured on a remix of “I’LL BE GONE.”

Of course, Clipse also has the 2026 Grammy Awards to look forward to. They’re up for Best Rap Album and the highly coveted Album of the Year for Let God Sort Em Out. Several tracks from the LP are nominated too, including “The Birds Don’t Sing” for Best Rap Song and the Kendrick Lamar-assisted “Chains & Whips” for Best Rap Performance.

Interestingly, Clipse’s five nominations are their first in over two decades. Their only previous nod came in 2003 for “Like I Love You” with Justin Timberlake. Speaking with Billboard in October, Pusha T said a Grammy Award win would be a “well-deserved full-circle moment” for them.

“The Grammys is definitely the high-water mark for musical achievement. And this is what you do it for,” Malice said. “So, it would definitely mean a lot, for sure.”