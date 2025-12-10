Image Image Credit Screenshot from Clipse and Tyler, The Creator’s “P.O.V.” video Image Alt Screenshot from Clipse and Tyler, The Creator’s “P.O.V.” video Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The “P.O.V.” video blends animatronic horror with razor-sharp verses and a beat switch that shifts the tone.

Tyler, The Creator’s verse sparked speculation before he later clarified the meaning behind his lyrics.

Pusha T reflects on brotherhood and Clipse’s return at the end of the Cole Bennett-directed video.

Clipse just liberated the latest visual from Let God Sort Em Out. On Wednesday (Dec. 10), the rap duo tapped Cole Bennett to direct the video for “P.O.V.” featuring Tyler, The Creator.

The video opens with Pusha T, Malice, and Tyler eating at a table while a Chuck E. Cheese-esque animatronic band plays behind them. “I seen things that I'm still not even proud to share / You Zeus Network n**gas, you hear me loud and clear / Get these $5,500-a-hosting n**gas out of here,” the It’s Almost Dry artist raps.

Soon after, Tyler launches into his verse and jumps on the table. As some might recall, the “Little feature, n**gas threaten to sue me? / Tell your lawyer to set the fee” lines sparked speculation about whether he aimed them at Drake or Playboi Carti. However, Tyler later clarified, “An old friend I've made music with threatened to sue me over a feature they gave me.”

On cue with the beat change, things take a creepy turn as Malice delivers the Pharrell-produced track’s final verse. Around the 3 ½-minute mark, the animatronics return as exposed endoskeletons. “I done sung along with rappers I never believed / Came back for the money, that's the Devil in me,” he dishes out.

Watch the video for “P.O.V.” below.

At the end of the video, Pusha T shared a message about brotherhood and what he values most about reuniting with Malice. “I’ve been working for, you know, the past 14 years without my brother,” he began. “Being in this business, coming into it as a collective, and then being in it so long by myself and really understanding brotherhood, camaraderie, family, loyalty, and knowing what that was, and then not having it for so long and just being out there — like warrior time.”

The Virginia native continued, “You appreciate it so much, but what I appreciate about this situation more than anything is actually being able to turn my back knowing that somebody got my back.”

Let God Sort Em Out is up for five nominations at the 2026 Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year and Best Rap Album. “So Be It,” “The Birds Don’t Sing,” and the Kendrick Lamar-assisted “Chains & Whips” occupy the rest of their nods.