Lucky Daye is renowned for his smooth R&B tracks and his undeniable talent as a songwriter. Sunday morning (Oct. 13), he made some noise after he stated his thoughts on support amongst artists in the music industry.

In a new tweet, he claimed, “I hate that female [artists] support each other way way more than males. I’m fake sad. But I [want to] work [with] more guys who don’t get ego hurt. Think big!” Many people in the comments started to list a few artists they would love to see him collaborate with in the future.

This comment coming from the “Roll Some Mo” recording artist reveals a surprising viewpoint because he is known for his collaborative nature. His 2021 project, Table For Two, was made with the intent to shine light on women artists in the music industry. The project boasted features from only women, including Mahalia, Ari Lennox, Queen Naija, Joyce Wrice and more.

One fan responded, “It's definitely possible. You just have to collaborate with like-minded people in the same weight room as you. Anything outside of your rank will always be seen as a ‘competition.’” Someone else stated, “That’s why u should work with Bryson Tiller!!! Daniel Caesar!!”

Daye is one of the leading figures in the R&B space. Artists like Leon Thomas, Bryson Tiller, October London, Mario and Chris Brown have been holding the genre down for a minute. Rising stars like Isaiah Falls, Trevor Jackson, Jordan Ward, Joony and more have been helping evolve the love-filled genre.

While there should be more collaboration between men artists in R&B, Daye’s comments neglect the fact that women artists across the board have experienced beefs this year. Whether it be Megan Thee Stallion vs. Nick Minaj, Ice Spice vs. Latto or Cardi B vs. BIA, there has been conflict on both sides of the coin.

Daye’s fans recently jumped on Mario’s case after he released a song that seemingly had hints of the sounds that made Daye so popular. Check out the video for Mario’s new track below!