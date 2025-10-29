Image Image Credit Pool / Pool via Getty Images and Michael Owens / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Luigi Mangione appears at a hearing for the murder of UHC CEO Brian Thompson and Lil Durk poses for a photo prior to an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the New York Giants Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Luigi Mangione originally downloaded Taylor Swift and Charli xcx songs to his prison tablet.

A fellow inmate named “King” replaced his playlist with Lil Durk tracks, including “Dis Ain’t What U Want.”

Mangione is awaiting trial in the murder case of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Luigi Mangione’s music playlist might surprise you. On Tuesday (Oct. 28), in a letter written to one of his supporters, the man accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson revealed what he’s been listening to behind bars.

“Last week, I downloaded a bunch of Taylor Swift and Charli xcx [songs] onto my tablet,” Mangione wrote, per Us Weekly, whose source reportedly confirmed the letter was “legitimate.” He confessed that he “never really listened” to either artist before but decided to give them a try after “some phony list” of his supposed favorite music began spreading online.

“Rather than be a buzzkill and set the record straight, I figured I’d see what all the hype was about,” Mangione continued. He then recalled listening to Swift’s “Cardigan” when another inmate named “King” asked what he was playing. “He scolds me for a while, then replaces all my music. Now I listen to Lil Durk!”

In the bottom left corner of the letter, Mangione listed “Dis Ain’t What U Want” by Lil Durk as part of his playlist. The song appeared on 2013’s Signed to the Streets alongside tracks like “Bang Bros” and “52 Bars, Pt. 2.”

Authorities arrested Mangione at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania five days after Thompson’s murder in December 2024. Later that month, he was extradited to New York City and charged with four federal crimes, including first-degree murder and stalking. The Ivy League graduate — who has become somewhat of a polarizing figure on social media — entered into a guilty plea after being arraigned on state charges.

Lil Durk isn’t in a much better position, especially after being taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in October 2024. The “All My Life” hitmaker’s murder-for-hire trial is scheduled to begin on Jan. 20, 2026, after being postponed twice already. He’s accused of ordering a hit on Quando Rondo, which led to the death of the Georgia rapper’s cousin, Saviay’a “Lul Pab” Robinson.