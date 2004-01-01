Image
Image Credit
Paras Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images and Erika Goldring/Contributor via Getty Images
Image Alt
Muni Long and Lyfe Jennings
Image Size
landscape-medium
Image Position
center

Key Takeaways:

Over the weekend, Muni Long stirred up some online conversation after taking aim at one of Lyfe Jennings’ most celebrated tracks. The singer-songwriter, best known for her breakout single, “Hrs & Hrs,” shared an unfiltered opinion about Jennings’ “Must Be Nice,” seemingly calling it problematic.

In an Instagram Threads post, Long wrote, “Maturing is realizing Lyfe Jennings was really a hatin’ a** [n**ga]… ‘Must Be Nice’ is crazy.” Her sharp take on the 2004 R&B staple immediately caught fans off guard in the comments since there wasn’t a clear reason behind the sudden dismissal of the song.

Jennings, who wrote and produced the classic cut for his debut album, Lyfe 268-192, decided to respond to Long’s comment by offering some perspective. In a message screenshotted by The Shade Room, he wrote, “Maturing is realizing that looking [through] a filter of trauma will have you seeing grey skies where there are only blue," he replied. "I’m still a fan, Miss Long. Be blessed.”

https://www.threads.com/@munilong/post/DNblkSqyO5a

“Must Be Nice,” which became a defining moment in Jennings’ career, emphasized his appreciation for unconditional love. On the chorus, he sings, "'Cause even when your hustlin' days are gone / She'll be by your side still holdin' on / And even when those 20s stop spinnin' / And all those gold-diggin' women disappear / She'll still be here." The emotionally charged cut peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs chart.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GkpN3uiZ-Ew

As the conversation picked up steam across social media, Long clarified that her comment was not meant to be taken so seriously. "Ya’ll got Lyfe mad at me, [for real]. Man, I was just playing," she wrote before admitting that she "actually never listened to the whole song" while growing up, which shaped her initial impression. "As a kid, I didn’t like it,” she expressed.

https://www.threads.com/@munilong/post/DNebJZFsdJr