No, Muni Long is not pregnant or dealing with lupus flare-ups. She’s just been eating really good. On Monday (July 28) night, the “Hrs & Hrs” singer responded to the recent comments surrounding her weight gain.

During an Instagram Live, she emphasized that, just like anyone else, celebrities’ weights “go up and down.” Long said, “The difference between me and you is I don’t give a damn what y’all think about me. As long as I’m alive and I’m breathing. I got family that loves me. I’m healthy, I’m happy.”

“Right now, I’m fat. I’m fluffy. I enjoy it,” the Grammy Award winner added, noting that she currently weighs around 145 pounds. “I just think it’s crazy how people will be like, ‘Oh my God, she looks so fat. She’s pregnant.’”

The never-ending conversation around weight is, unfortunately, something celebrities seem destined to never escape. Earlier this month, Lizzo shared before-and-after photos of her weight loss journey after being accused of taking Ozempic, an anti-diabetic medication known for curbing weight gain.

Similarly, last year, Ice Spice was more or less pressured into sharing her gym routine after fans noticed she’d slimmed down.

Elsewhere during her Instagram Live, Long made it clear that fans have no business trying to diagnose her. “I’ve been eating steak and shrimp, and lobster towers and cake, all types of s**t,” she said. “Y’all [are] so f**king nosy, entitled and rude.”

Music-wise, the Revenge songstress performed at GloRilla’s first annual Glo Bash on Saturday (July 26). In October, she’s scheduled to support Brandy and Monica during their joint “The Boy Is Mine Tour,” which will run through December.