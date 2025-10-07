Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images, Aaron J. Thornton / Stringer via Getty Images,and Allen Berezovsky / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Nicki Minaj, Kai Cenat and Adin Ross Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Nicki Minaj is considering livestreaming and reached out to top streamers for insights on the best platform.

Kai Cenat highlighted Twitch’s discoverability, while Ross emphasized Kick’s flexibility and looser content rules.

Minaj’s interest in streaming builds on her digital history, including a 2009 Ustream moment with Soulja Boy.

Nicki Minaj is considering venturing into livestreaming, and she consulted the biggest names in the game to help her decide where she should set up shop. On Wednesday (July 9), the “Barbie Dreams” rapper spoke with Kai Cenat and Adin Ross to weigh her options between Twitch and Kick.

“With Kick, you’re able to say more and do more in terms of not getting banned. You can say whatever you want, basically,” Cenat told Minaj during one of his streams. “Twitch, in my opinion, is easier for the viewers. The viewers will be able to go to Twitch easier and be able to find you.”

The Streamy Award winner also emphasized that Twitch — favored by DDG, Lizzo and more rappers who livestream — has more “discoverability.” Later, Minaj, who initially assumed she’d need to stream weekly, reached out to Ross for more details about Kick. “I know how active and stuff you are on Twitter. You can kind of do it on your own time,” Ross shared.

Cenat and Ross are two of the biggest streamers in Hip Hop's orbit right now. The New York native previously hosted Minaj on his broadcast when she promoted her fifth studio album, Pink Friday 2. During that appearance, the artist even signed the pink throne chair she sat on, which fans have since spotted countless times in Cenat’s streams.

If Minaj joins Twitch or Kick, she might be among the first rappers to embrace livestreaming — at least in the casual way we see artists doing it today. Back in 2009, Soulja Boy posted a clip of the two broadcasting together on Ustream, which has since been acquired by IBM.

Musically, it’s been a slow year for the “Starships” hitmaker. She recently linked up with Lil Wayne on “Banned From NO (Remix),” a bonus track from his Tha Carter VI.