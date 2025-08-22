Image Image Credit Erika Goldring / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Mariah The Scientist performs during 2025 Lollapalooza Festival at Grant Park Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The album blends nostalgic R&B with modern vulnerability, offering a fresh take on love’s emotional highs and lows.

With just one feature from Kali Uchis, the 10-track project keeps the spotlight on Mariah’s voice and vision.

Listeners are resonating with the album’s raw honesty, sharing personal reactions and theories about its inspiration.

It’s not too late for another album-of-the-year contender — at least not if Mariah the Scientist’s latest release has anything to say about it. On Friday (Aug. 22), HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY arrived on streaming services with a lone feature from Kali Uchis.

“The climate of the world made me want to make a whole project about love. I feel like nobody prioritizes love,” Mariah told Rolling Stone about the album’s inspiration. “I just feel like I’m Eve and I f**ked around and bit the apple or something. Now I see everything totally different than what I thought it was. That was the catalyst of everything I wrote.”

In that spirit, HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY takes listeners back to an era where love came first. Records like “Sacrifice” and “Rainy Days” — the singer’s personal favorite — channel inspiration from ‘80s slow jams, Sade, and Babyface.

That being said, the album still carries all the qualities of a Mariah the Scientist project. Much like her previous full-lengths, the tracklist spans just 10 songs. Among them is her TikTok-viral hit “Burning Blue,” along with “Is It a Crime,” where she and Uchis question whether it’s wrong to fall in love again and again.

Among the new additions, the Atlanta native casts love as the remedy for the world’s problems on “United Nations + 1000 Ways to Die.” She sings, “Can't you see the world needs changing now? / Can't you see the world needs saving now? / Where is the love? / And the world so mean, good gracious.”

On the other hand, tracks like “Eternal Flame” and “All I Want + In Pursuit” find Mariah singing earnestly about falling in love and the thrill of chasing after it. Take a listen to HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY below.

Mariah’s fanbase never tires of feeling seen, and they're already flooding the timeline with reactions to the new LP. “Just listened to Mariah’s album in full and I’ll be going back to my ex. That’s all, folks,” one fan tweeted. Another penned, “If [you] don’t like the new Mariah album, [you probably] ain’t in love yet just. Listen again in a few months, boo, you’ll be OK.”

Considering the “2 You” signer’s relationship with Young Thug is pretty well-known, some listeners were humorously convinced he inspired certain tracks. “Trying not to think about the fact [that] Mariah is singing about Thug on this album,” someone said. Continue scrolling to see more reactions.