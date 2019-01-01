Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Jamie McCarthy / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Latto, Nicki Minaj Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Since rising through the ranks of the music industry, Latto has had beef with a few artists, but unlike her public clashes with Ice Spice and Coi Leray, her issues with Nicki Minaj have not been as overt.

Nonetheless, when Latto took to Instagram Live performing Minaj’s verse on the Young Money cult classic, “Bedrock,” featuring Lil Wayne, Drake, Tyga and more, social media had mixed feelings on what that could have meant.

One fan on the app formerly known as Twitter expressed, “‘Latto is real asf for rapping a Nicki Minaj verse’ Actually NO, Latto talked about Nicki’s family, recorded a private phone call, and age shamed her. Yall remember what Nicki said? ‘Sealed your fate, if you ever hated on the family.’”

Azealia Banks stated, “Ya know, it's like let ME just be nice to the girls who love me and embrace them and collab with them. Because I just like I think Nicki is an icon completely deserving of all the love and praise she gets and think [she’d] have a lot more fun just embracing the girls. I too am an icon [and] completely deserving of the love and praise I get and SHOULD be nice to Doja [Cat] and Doechii and not be such a hangnail all the time.”

Latto has been clear about her appreciation for Minaj’s music. It will be interesting to see if the “Anaconda” emcee will directly respond to the now-viral clip of her rapping the popular track.

Latto recently started her “Sugar Honey Iced Tea Tour” with support from Mariah The Scientist and KARRAHBOOO. She was also announced as one of the three judges for the new season of Netflix’s “Rhythm + Flow,” alongside Ludacris and DJ Khaled. The show also will have GloRilla, Big Sean, Busta Rhymes and Remy Ma as guest judges during the series. This is the follow-up to the show’s first season, which aired in 2019.