Key Takeaways:

Mariah the Scientist delivered a visually striking performance of “Rainy Days” and “Burning Blue” on “The Tonight Show.”

Her military-inspired look and battlefield staging echoed the themes of her album HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY.

The performance comes ahead of her 2026 tour, which kicks off in Paris and ends in Atlanta.

Mariah the Scientist’s fight for love continues. On Tuesday (Sept. 16) night, the singer performed a medley from her recent album, HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY, on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Suited up in green latex reminiscent of the toy soldier from her LP’s cover, she treated viewers to live renditions of the project's lead single, “Burning Blue,” along with “Rainy Days,” which appears further down the project’s tracklist.

“Operation Hearts Sold Separately. Soldier down, soldier down. No man gets left behind,” a voice over the radio announced, just before Mariah launched into the latter record. “I stare at an open sky and pray for rain / Hopeful like the flowers, bet they feel the same way,” she sang from the floor, lying out like a toy soldier abandoned on a battlefield. “Tell me love and hatred doesn't co-exist / Surely I'll reply, ‘That's what resentment is.’”

Mariah stood up about midway through her set, before finally seguing into “Burning Blue.” It’s perhaps the biggest song on the LP, thanks in large part to TikTok blowing it up. “That’s what I’m talking about there,” Fallon exclaimed after shaking the songstress’ hand. Watch the full performance below.

Mariah’s “The Tonight Show” appearance was just a short but sweet preview of what fans can expect from next year’s “HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY TOUR.” The 36-city run will begin in Paris on Jan. 12 before heading through Europe, with the North American leg beginning the following month. She’ll sweep through major markets like New York, Detroit, and Los Angeles before closing it all out in her hometown of Atlanta on April 10.

The 10-track album arrived last month with a lone feature from Kali Uchis on “Is It a Crime,” so maybe fans will get lucky enough to see the two artists share the stage on tour. Until then, stream HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY below.