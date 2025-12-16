Image Image Credit Jamie McCarthy / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Maury Povich visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on April 29, 2025 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Maury Povich says he would come out of retirement to mediate rap beefs using lie detector tests.

The host specifically called out Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Drake and Kendrick Lamar as potential guests.

His comments sparked buzz after his appearance on “Sherri,” where he pitched a prime time special.

Maury Povich came to fame by putting familial drama on display for the entertainment of millions of viewers of “Maury.” So, it makes sense that the OG talk show host recently said he would come out of retirement to squash a couple of infamous Hip Hop beefs.

During a Monday (Dec. 15) appearance on “Sherri,” Povich told host Sherri Shepherd that settling rap feuds on a major scale could be in his future. “I’ve put this out on social media, I would come out of retirement if I could get Nicki [Minaj] and Cardi B [to] settle their differences with lie detector tests,” Povich said.

“Maury” famously ran for over 20 seasons before concluding in 2022. In its early years, the daytime talk show covered serious topics, but as time went on, the popularity of its lie detector and paternity tests became its major pull; its clips and “You are… the father” or “You are not… the father” moments often went viral.

Also important to the show’s success was Povich’s stoic nature despite the shenanigans occurring on set. The 86-year-old has plenty of experience to give for negotiating peace between bitter rivals, and he’d need all of it. Nicki Minaj and Cardi B’s years-long hostility reignited this past September when the latter was rolling out her latest album, AM I THE DRAMA? Things got even uglier when they both brought their children into their spat.

Povich also said he’s willing to bring two more of the biggest rappers in the game to the table. “How about if Drake and Kendrick did the same thing? I’d come out of retirement,” Povich said.

He added, “I put it out there. We could do a prime time special,” and invited Shepherd to host the potential event.

Considering that all the parties still have fans dissecting and debating their beefs to this day, it would certainly be a ratings win. The only question is, would any of them bother to accept Povich’s invitation?