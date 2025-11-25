Image Image Credit Max B’s artwork for “No More Tricks” Image Alt Max B’s artwork for “No More Tricks” Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Max B returns with a new single following his release from prison, marking a major comeback moment.

The track, produced by Dame Grease, will appear on Public Domain 07, out this Friday (Nov. 28).

Public Domain 07 marks Max B’s first full-length project recorded as a free artist in over a decade.

On Monday (Nov. 24), Max B released his first post-prison single and confirmed plans for a new album. The Harlem rapper shared “No More Tricks,” his first official drop since completing a 16-year prison sentence for his alleged role in a botched robbery.

The track was produced by longtime collaborator Dame Grease, known for work with DMX on “Get At Me Dog” and The LOX on “If You Think I’m Jiggy.” According to newly released song credits, “No More Tricks” will appear on Public Domain 07: The First Purge (Patient Zero), which is scheduled to make landfall on streaming platforms this Friday (Nov. 28).

“No More Tricks” opens with a hard-hitting question (“Don't you know you got to be polite to people in this society?”) before the Harlem artist makes melodic references to several of his musical inspirations and industry figures, including MC Ren, Eazy-E, Dr. Dre, Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys, and Tupac Shakur. The lyrics are centered around themes of legacy and street experiences. The track concludes with a straight-to-the-point closer: “No more tricks, no more tries, you n**gas is p**sy, I can see it in your eyes.”

The song serves as Max B’s first lead single since the release of Negro Spirituals, his 2021 full-length project recorded while he was incarcerated. The new album continues his long-running Public Domain series and marks his first studio effort recorded as a free artist in more than a decade.

Max B, born Charley Wingate, was freed Nov. 9 at age 47. Footage shared online showed him being greeted by family and friends outside the facility, including French Montana. French later posted a clip of their embrace and noted the release occurred on his birthday. The two were later seen together in a recording studio the same night, with French teasing a new installment of their Coke Wave mixtape series.