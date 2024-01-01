Image Image Credit Shareif Ziyadat / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Method Man Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Method Man got real during his appearance on “Drink Champs” at 2024 REVOLT WORLD and spoke on something that's been a long-standing debate in Hip Hop: the idea that rap is a "young man's sport." He didn’t hold back, making it clear that while the game has always leaned toward the younger generation, many of the older heads are still making major moves.

“This has always been a young man’s sport... You can’t blame them for that,” Method Man said, acknowledging the reality that Hip Hop is constantly evolving with new faces. However, he quickly pointed out that many OGs are still relevant, defying the notion that once you hit a certain age, your time in the spotlight is over. “Some of those guys that came from this earlier era are still relevant today... The older cats have been filling up arenas with unity. A lot of us together, and that s**t is crazy to me,” he added.

What stood out was his take on how older artists are filling arenas and putting on for their generation in ways that still move the culture. Yes, the younger rappers are drawing crowds, but the unity among the older generation creates moments that can’t be ignored. Method Man is tapping into something that’s been brewing for a minute — Hip Hop may be a young man’s game, but the OGs still have the power to bring people together and make an impact.

But there’s also a deeper issue that he touched on. According to Method Man, it’s not the industry execs causing tension between older and newer artists — it’s coming from within the culture. “It’s coming from our own, the people that are around us because they are already compromised by your success, which is crazy,” the living legend said. He hinted at the internal drama, where people close to artists might be contributing to the disconnect by not wanting to see others thrive.

The conversation highlighted the struggle of staying relevant as an older artist while watching the younger generation rise. In the end, Method Man sees the bigger picture. The game will always welcome new faces, but as long as you deliver quality and maintain unity, there’s room for everyone at the table. And the OGs? They’re not going anywhere.