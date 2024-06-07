Image Image Credit Screenshot from Megan Thee Stallion’s “Roc Steady” video Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion and Flo Milli Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Megan Thee Stallion brought her high school vampire fantasy to life in the video for “Roc Steady.” Released on Wednesday (Nov. 27), the Flo Milli-assisted track kicked off with faux newspaper headlines about “mysterious bite marks” and “three students found dead” at the fictional Roc Steady High.

In the video, Megan splits her time cheerleading at the Hottie Homecoming and preying on her victims. About 45 seconds in, she’s seen leaving a bathroom stall as blood gushes from someone’s neck. Later, the “HISS” hitmaker and Flo Milli share the screen in front of the bathroom mirror before strutting through the school halls in miniskirts and micro shorts.

“Couldn't beat me with a brush and a palette / Ain't outdressin' me on the top of a salad / In my own lane, but I'm still stoppin' traffic,” Megan spit, while the Alabama rapper declared she’s not “waitin' for a n**ga, I ain't Tems” on the song’s show-closing verse. The LilJuMadeDaBeat-produced cut notably sampled “Goodies” by Ciara, who unfortunately didn’t make a cameo.

“Roc Steady” is the second visual companion fans have gotten from MEGAN: ACT II, with the first being “Bigger In Texas.” The 13-track collection, which the Houston native billed as a “mixtape,” hit streaming services in October with “Neva Play” featuring BTS’ RM, a remix of “Mamushi” with K-pop girl group TWICE, and two of the rapper’s #MeganMonday freestyles: “He Think I Love Him” and “Like a Freak.”

That same month saw the Grammy Award-winning musician unveil Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words, in which she detailed losing her mother to brain cancer and being shot by Tory Lanez. According to Amazon Prime, the documentary unpacked her “most vulnerable moments in a powerful way that allows fans to meet the real Megan Pete.”

Flo Milli, on the other hand, is gearing up to be a mother. The “Never Lose Me” star confirmed on Tuesday (Nov. 26) that she’s expecting her first child, though fans will have to wait and see if it’s a girl or boy. “I can’t even see my coochie no more. That’s crazy,” read one tweet from her account.

She and Megan collaborated for the first time on Latto’s “Sunday Service (Remix)” in June.