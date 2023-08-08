Image Image Credit Manny Carabel / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Tory Lanez Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Tory Lanez is recovering after being stabbed 14 times, his team confirmed in an update Monday (May 12) night. Earlier that day, news surfaced that he had been rushed from Tehachapi’s California Correctional Institution to a nearby hospital in Bakersfield after an altercation with another inmate. According to his representatives, the Chixtape 5 creator is thankfully "pulling through."

A post on Lanez’s Instagram detailed his injuries, including seven stab wounds to his back, four to his torso, one to the "left side of his face," and most concerningly, two to the back of his head. "Both of his lungs collapsed, and he was placed on a breathing apparatus," the statement read.

“Despite being in pain, he is talking normally, in good spirits and deeply thankful to God that he is pulling through,” the post went on to say. “He also wants to thank everyone for their continued prayers and support.”

Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokesperson Pedro Calderon Michel confirmed to AP News that the incident took place around 7:20 a.m. PT. Prison staff “immediately gave Lanez medical aid and called 911.” The Kern County District Attorney’s Office is currently investigating.

As polarizing as Lanez is after shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot, much of social media was either celebrating or sending him well-wishes. Regardless of which side you land on, being stabbed in jail is admittedly an unfortunate situation.

Lanez started his 10-year prison sentence in 2023, though a judge granted him a 305-day credit for the time he spent under house arrest. He was convicted of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, discharging a firearm with gross negligence and carrying a loaded, unregistered gun in a vehicle stemming from the Los Angeles incident three years prior.

With all that being said, Lanez's time behind bars hasn't exactly been smooth sailing. Most notably, the Canadian hitmaker was accused of harassing and encouraging others to cyberbully Megan from jail. In April, the “Bigger In Texas” rapper’s legal team deposed him in connection to her lawsuit involving YouTuber and blogger Milagro Cooper.