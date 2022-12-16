Image Image Credit Gregory Shamus / Staff via Getty Images and Noam Galai / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Tory Lanez has been pushing for a retrial in his shooting case involving Megan Thee Stallion. The Canadian artist has filed a motion several times after being sentenced to 10 years in prison, however, each attempt has fallen flat. On Tuesday (Nov. 19), the state of California denied the “Say It” artist’s latest claim that the gun from the incident was missing.

“The Los Angeles Police Department still has custody and control of the firearm and the firearm’s magazine, as well as of all the bullet casings and fragments that were booked into evidence,” read court documents obtained by reporter Meghann Cuniff.

Elsewhere, the legal records rejected the idea of Megan’s former best friend, Kelsey Harris, being the shooter, considering 90 percent of the DNA came from a man. “It could not have come from a female such as Harris,” the filings emphasized. “Under the circumstances, there is no basis to conclude that the prosecution acted in bad faith by failing to collect fingerprints or a DNA sample from Harris.”

In October, Lanez filed an ethics complaint against his former attorney, Shawn Holley, arguing that she had ties to Roc Nation, Megan’s management company. The legal professional rebutted, “His actions to publicize this failed effort are likely tied to the appeal of his criminal conviction, for which I wish him well."

Lanez was convicted in December 2022 on charges stemming from the 2020 incident in Hollywood Hills. A judge officially handed down the convictions in August 2023, including assault with an automatic firearm, carrying an unregistered loaded firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

In related legal matters, Megan’s lawsuit against Milagro Gramz received a proposed trial date of July 21, 2025. The gossip blogger was accused of using her platform to “denigrate, belittle, insult and spread false statements” about the Houston star.