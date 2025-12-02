Image Image Credit Tommaso Boddi / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion accepts the One House award during the Gold House 4th Annual Gold Gala in 2025 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Megan Thee Stallion is setting the record straight on her defamation lawsuit against Milagro Gramz.

On Monday (Dec. 1), the Houston rapper’s legal team released a statement after their win against the blogger, who was found liable on all three counts, including causing emotional distress and promoting a deepfake pornographic video of Megan. “We’re thankful for the jury’s commitment to reinforcing the importance of truth, accountability and responsible commentary on social media,” the musician’s lawyer, Mari Henderson, said.

“Not only is Milagro being held accountable for paying Megan compensatory and punitive damages, but Florida’s fee-shifting legal provision will require her to cover [the] costs of Megan’s legal bills on the deepfake claim,” Henderson added. “This verdict sends a clear message that spreading dangerous misinformation carries significant consequences.”

The “Whenever” artist’s legal team also noted that the court hasn’t issued a final judgment on the amount Gramz will be required to pay, "contrary to public statements" made by the blogger's attorneys. For context, the jury originally awarded the Grammy Award-winning rapper $75,000. Shortly after the verdict, however, NBC News erroneously reported that U.S. District Court Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga reduced the figure to $59,000.

As court reporter Meghann Cuniff clarified, that amount is “based on the jury finding Milagro a media defendant.” She explained, “That would eliminate $15,000 in compensatory and $1,000 in punitive for that claim, leading to $59K instead of $75K.”

Later that evening, Megan quote-tweeted Cuniff’s thread breaking down the discrepancies. “Thank you… Here they go lying again, AS USUAL,” the Good News artist wrote. “If you want REAL MEDIA/NEWS, know how to be patient and know how to READ.”

During an Instagram Live session after the verdict, Gramz told viewers — possibly with some sarcasm — that she was going to start “working” on a mixtape. “Apparently, the only place where you can bully people, and talk crazy, and pop s**t is in the studio,” the online commentator said, per HOT 97.

She also took a moment to thank her followers. “I love you guys so much,” Gramz shared. “Hope that y’all can see the bigger picture and that you understand what new media is.”