Image Image Credit Savion Washington / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Megan Thee Stallion has won her defamation lawsuit against Milagro Gramz (whose real name is Milagro Cooper). On Monday (Dec. 1), a jury found the YouTuber and blogger liable after two days of deliberation.

Per court reporter Meghann Cuniff, the jury ruled that Cooper not only defamed the Houston rapper but also “intentionally” inflicted emotional distress by "coordinating with Tory Lanez” and promoting a deepfake pornographic video of the Houston rapper. The panel included five men and four women.

According to NBC News, jurors first granted the plaintiff $75,000; however, U.S. District Court Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga later lowered the total to $59,000. Outside the federal courthouse, Megan told reporters, “I’m just happy.” At the time of reporting, Gramz hasn’t issued a formal statement on the ruling.

It’s worth mentioning that in July, Gramz was ordered to pay $5,000 in the Grammy Award-winning musician’s attorney fees to cover the cost of “forcing the disclosure” of the YouTuber’s text messages.

Then, in October, the “LOVER GIRL” rapper won sanctions after the online commentator deleted “thousands of text messages” despite being legally obligated to “retain and preserve” them.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Defamation Lawsuit Explained

In the original lawsuit Megan filed in October 2024, she accused the blogger of acting as a “mouthpiece and puppet” for Lanez, who had already been sentenced to 10 years for shooting her in 2020. She also said Gramz directed an effort to “denigrate, belittle, insult and spread false statements” about her.

"It’s time to hold bloggers accountable for years of harassment, cyberbullying and the publication of misinformation about my personal and professional life," the Good News artist said in a statement at the time.

While testifying last month, Megan said Cooper “created a space for a lot of people to come speak negatively” about her. "I felt like nobody cared that I was shot," she told the court, per ABC News. "I know everyone was making jokes about it."

"There was a time that I genuinely didn't care if I lived or died," Megan continued. "I felt like no way I mattered. No way I should even be living. I don't want to be here. I'm tired of waking up. I just wanted to die. I was so tired of being alive."

Another Legal Win For The Houston Rapper

Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion at the "Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words" premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

The defamation ruling adds to a string of legal victories for Megan. In January, she obtained a restraining order against Lanez, with a Los Angeles judge issuing a civil order that blocks any harassing conduct for the next five years.

Then, in March, Plies dropped his copyright suit against Megan, GloRilla and Soulja Boy over 2024’s “Wanna Be.”