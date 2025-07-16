Image Image Credit Raymond Hall / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson are seen on July 16, 2025 in New York City. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson are clearly going to be providing their fans with all the content they seek. In a new clip, the recently hard-launched couple took us behind the scenes of a romantic fishing trip.

“Today, Klay is taking me on another adventure and we’re going… fishing,” said a glowing Meg while she was traveling alongside Thompson in what looked like an SUV. The NBA superstar is a longtime boating enthusiast, so you already know this wasn’t just a trip for social media clout chasing.

It was actually Thompson who shared the video with the caption: “Boat days with Bae keep the haters away... Mark my words, I WILL LAND A BIG FISH BEFORE THE OFF SZN IS OVER. I will manifest it."

See another of their cute videos together below.

During their ongoing but still relatively short stint as a couple, Thompson has become adept at delivering funny one-liners and this video was no different. With Meg laying across him, he was heard saying, “I’m in my element. I got my queen on board; of course I feel cool. I'm the coolest guy in this harbor."

The couple eventually sailed out to their destination with Meg’s "Otaku Hot Girl" providing the soundtrack — and Thompson knowing the lyrics. And yes, we did see Meg drive the boat. Also worth noting is that Thompson upped the ante by donning a camo wetsuit and going spearfishing. There are levels.

This is the latest joint outing the couple has shared since last week when they dropped a look at their gym workouts to the delight of their followers. As for the fishing trip, many will say Thompson already hooked the big one. Don’t blow it, sir.

For those trying to keep track, Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson first officially revealed their relationship on Wednesday, July 16 during the red carpet for her Pete & Thomas Foundation Charity Gala in New York City.