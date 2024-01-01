Image Image Credit Raymond Hall / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson’s gym video has fans celebrating their relationship.

The TikTok clip showcases their chemistry and Megan’s signature humor during the workout.

The moment adds to Megan’s ongoing fitness lifestyle.

Being in a relationship can feel like a workout — and Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson seem to be taking that literally. On Sunday (July 20), the “Body” rapper shared footage of her and her man working out on TikTok, which has since gone viral, much to the delight of their fans.

As previously reported, after rumors of their involvement, the star rapper and NBA baller hard launched their relationship last Wednesday (July 16) when they appeared together at her inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City. Thanks to their individual social media presence, the pair has been a constant topic of conversation ever since.

They kept the chatter going over the weekend with a clip on social media of them working out. Meg added an entertaining, yet enlightening play-by-play to the workout, too.

“The military man had us doing this s**t right here, I don’t really know if he thinks we’re [going to] be crawling through the goddamn trenches,” Megan said about a particular exercise. “I guess we need to have abs like we [do]. So, therefore we did that s**t.”

Thompson, who kicked in his own occasional and always supportive commentary throughout, added, “You [are] shaking. That means you [are] working.”

There’s actually a pair of gym visits featured in the clip, and the second set included Thompson doing a workout involving a wheeled contraption to help build core strength.

“B**ch we on the road to a six pack!” exclaimed Megan during her playful banter with the Dallas Mavericks shooting guard. “I’m about to get a goddamn to six pack f**kin’ with him,” she added, to which he agreed, “That she will.”

Maintaining good physical (and mental) health has been a part of Megan’s lifestyle that she’s shared with her Hotties for years. Nike even linked with her back in early 2024 for a Hot Girl Systems collaboration that includes footwear and workout gear.

But as for the Megan and Thompson collab, does this mean a joint gym membership is couples goals now?