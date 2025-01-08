Image Image Credit Arturo Holmes / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion performs at Coachella 2025 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Megan Thee Stallion’s forthcoming K-pop competition series, “KPOPPED,” has a new trailer, which premiered on Friday (Aug. 1), and it’s already looking like a smash hit. The Houston rapper will co-star on the Apple TV+ show with South Korean comedian and “Gangnam Style” rapper PSY. A litany of famed music acts — including Patti LaBelle, Eve, the Spice Girls’ Mel B and much more — are set to appear on the show to get a crash course in K-pop music.

The show’s premise will feature artists from the West collaborating with current K-pop stars to see who can create the best mash-ups and remixes of their biggest hits. After plenty of rehearsals and guidance from Megan and PSY, the battles will go down before a live audience in Seoul, Korea, to determine who made the best K-popped song.

K-pop is South Korea’s version of teen-idol boy and girl bands, and the groups participating in “KPOPPED” include ATEEZ, Billlie, BLACKSWAN, JO1, ITZY, Kep1er, KISS OF LIFE and STAYC. Besides the aforementioned artists, the other Western acts on the bill include Ava Max, Boy George, Emma Bunton, Boyz II Men, Taylor Dayne, Jess Glynne, J Balvin, Ke$ha, Kylie Minogue, TLC and Vanilla Ice.

Of course, Megan’s music will be getting the K-pop retrofit and a version of her Grammy Award-winning hit “Savage” can be heard in the trailer. Some of the other popular songs set to get the K-pop treatment during the season include Boyz II Men’s “Motownphilly,” TLC’s “‘Waterfalls” and Vanilla Ice’s “Ice Ice Baby,” among others.

The "Mamushi” hitmaker has also secured the bag by going beyond just being a host; she’s also serving as an executive producer for the show alongside music icon Lionel Richie.

All eight episodes of “KPOPPED” will be available to stream when it premieres on Aug. 29.