Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Megan Thee Stallion is bringing Hot Girl Summer to your closet. On Monday (May 19), the Houston rapper announced that her swimwear line officially dropped in select Walmart stores and on her website.

The collection arrived with 18 items, including a black swimsuit (available both as a one-piece and two-piece set) named after her Yuki Chiba collaboration "Mamushi," plus a fringe bikini top inspired by the colors of her tequila brand, Chicas Divertidas.

Other options include gold and purple one-pieces, a pink sequined cover-up skirt and swim tees. Sizes range from XS to 3XL, and according to the Grammy Award-winning rapper, the Hotties better “act quickly” before the limited run of items sells out. Shop the collection here.

Megan Thee Stallion Makes History As The First Rapper To Own A Swimwear Line

According to Who What Wear, Megan is the “first Hip Hop artist in history to have their own swimwear line.” Referring to the designs, she told the publication, "The line is probably gonna be one of the sexiest things that I've seen in Walmart.”

"As the creator of Hot Girl Summer, I curate the vibes of the summer,” the musician explained earlier. “[It's] how I like to party and how I like to turn up. I wanted to expand beyond just vibes in a going-out sense, and I wanted to have a uniform for that." Since Megan wanted the collection to be affordable, she priced everything under $30.

Hot Girl Summer Is Not Megan Thee Stallion’s First Foray Into Swimwear

Believe it or not, selling swimwear is actually familiar territory for Megan. Last year, she released swimsuits and a beach towel as part of her merchandise drop during the "Hot Girl Summer Tour." That collection arrived in collaboration with Amazon Music to celebrate the 10th annual Prime Day.

Meanwhile, the Good News creator’s newly launched line joined her ever-growing list of business ventures. She previously celebrated her 30th birthday by announcing the aforementioned Chicas Divertidas, and in 2024, Megan became an independent artist with Hot Girl Productions.