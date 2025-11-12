Image Image Credit Erika Goldring / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion performs during 2024 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Megan Thee Stallion has her sights set on performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

She envisions a high-energy set with surprises and tributes to her Houston roots.

Her performance would mark a milestone as no woman in Hip Hop has headlined the event so far.

Megan Thee Stallion is “manifesting” that special phone call to perform at the Super Bowl. On Tuesday (Nov. 11), the Houston rapper revealed to Us Weekly that doing the annual football event’s halftime show is on her bucket list.

“I’m manifesting a Super Bowl halftime performance for myself in the future,” she told the publication. “Honestly, I would really love the opportunity if it presented itself, and I would embrace the challenge.”

Of course, the three-time Grammy Award winner already has plenty of crowd-pleasers to choose from, including “Body,” “Mamushi” and the Beyoncé-assisted “Savage Remix,” to name a few. She explained, “The Hotties know I love to put on a show, so I would just want to turn the halftime show into a big party, come with some surprises and put on for my city.”

To date, no woman in Hip Hop has headlined the Super Bowl halftime show, though Cardi B once turned down the opportunity to “stand behind” former NFL player Colin Kaepernick. Speaking with Billboard in September, the “I Like It” rapper said she’s now open to revisiting that offer.

“I feel like soon, if I get to do it, I’m going to have more hits. I’m going to be more experienced, and I’m going to eat that up,” Cardi said. No matter who does it first, it’d be a major win for Hip Hop.

In February, Kendrick Lamar led the Super Bowl LIX halftime show and brought out SZA to perform “luther” and “All The Stars.” The performance later earned him an Emmy Award for Outstanding Music Direction. Bad Bunny is set to headline the 2026 show.

As for Megan, she released her long-awaited single “LOVER GIRL” in October. “It’s just reflective of this new chapter of my journey. Right now, I’m in a great space where I’m just more comfortable and open to receiving love from everyone in my life,” she shared with Us Weekly about the track.