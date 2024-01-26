Image Image Credit NBC / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Megan Thee Stallion has a lot on her plate for October. The Houston native’s MEGAN: ACT II will be released on streaming services on Friday (Oct. 25), followed by Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words, which arrives on Halloween (Oct. 31) via Amazon Prime Video.

During Wednesday’s (Oct. 23) airing of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Megan revealed that she initially turned down the opportunity to do a documentary. “[Throughout] that whole period of my life, I was going through some crazy stuff, and I feel like a lot of people dehumanized me,” she explained, presumably in reference to the aftermath of her shooting incident involving Tory Lanez.

“People were really chiming in on my life. You don’t know me. You didn’t hear that from my mouth. You don’t know how I really feel,” the rapper continued. “To have my story told by so many people who aren’t me, I thought it was kind of nuts. So, when I got the opportunity to have a documentary — because I didn’t ask to have a documentary, they came to me […] — I didn’t want to do it.”

The “HISS” hitmaker later revealed why she changed her mind: “It felt like so many people were in control of my narrative. I have to get some reigns on this. I have to show people how I feel [and] my perspective. I want people to know me, Megan Pete, not just Megan Thee Stallion.”

Shortly after, Megan joked about how, despite looking like a modern-day Wonder Woman, she’s still human with feelings like anyone else. See the full sit-down below.

The superstar’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” appearance arrived on the same day as her MEGAN: ACT II tracklist reveal. Across the 13 songs, she’ll unite with TWICE to remix her Yuki Chiba-assisted “Mamushi.” There are also collaborations with Flo Milli, heavy metal band Spiritbox, and RM — Megan teamed up with the BTS member for “Neva Play” in September.