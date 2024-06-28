Image Image Credit Erika Goldring / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Between her upcoming documentary and Hottieween party, October is shaping up to be a busy month for Megan Thee Stallion. On Friday (Oct. 18), the Grammy-winning rapper shared the release date for MEGAN: ACT II, slated to debut on Oct. 25.

Alongside the announcement, Megan shared the artwork, which continues the rebirth theme she started with June’s MEGAN. This time around, the “Mamushi” artist dressed as a butterfly with Pen & Pixel-esque text in the backdrop. “Whew, she ain’t letting up!” Ms Banks wrote. Another fan reacted, “And we need another leg of the tour, too.”

“The cover is giving old-school mixtape vibes. I like it,” read a separate reply. Someone else penned, “This is so beautifully Black as hell. Bravo.” Peep more reactions underneath the original post.

The tracklist for MEGAN: ACT II will likely be revealed in the days leading up to its release. However, fans can presumably expect September’s “Neva Play” with BTS member RM and a possible collaboration with Flo Milli.

MEGAN housed singles like “Cobra,” “BOA” and the chart-topping “HISS,” as well as guest appearances from Victoria Monét, GloRilla, UGK, Yuki Chiba, Big K.R.I.T. and Kyle Richh. It peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart, just one notch above the rap superstar’s sophomore effort, Traumazine.

As for the Good News creator’s other projects, Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words comes out on Oct. 31 via Amazon Prime Video. The documentary is expected to explore her “fame, grief, pressure and success,” with the 2020 shooting involving Tory Lanez and the passing of Megan’s mother being two of the focal points.

“I think Megan Thee Stallion is trying to protect Megan Pete, and it’s time for that part in the movie where I get up off my a** and I do something about it,” she declared in the first official trailer on Wednesday (Oct. 16).