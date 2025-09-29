Image Image Credit Steve Jennings / Contributor via Getty Images and Justin Ford / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion performs on Day 1 of BottleRock Napa Valley at Napa Valley Expo and Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on against the Memphis Grizzlies during the game of the Play-In Tournament at FedExForum Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram post sparked buzz about her next move and possible new music.

Fans are speculating about new tracks and calling for the return of “Megan Monday” freestyles.

Her last release, “Whenever,” seemingly set the stage for her next project, MEGAN: ACT III.

With her NBA boo away for the upcoming season, Megan Thee Stallion is seemingly back and, hopefully, gearing up for new music. On Sunday (Sept. 28), the Houston rapper teased the Hotties about her highly anticipated return.

“Okay, Hotties, my man [is] gone to work now. Y'all ready for me?” she wrote on Instagram, referring to Klay Thompson getting ready for the preseason, which starts in October. She paired the caption with a video of herself serving looks to JAY-Z’s “Big Pimpin’.”

While plenty of fans commented about how incredibly gorgeous Megan looked (“Megan, please, I have a family” and “I’m no [better] than a man” being among the more hilarious ones), others were eager to find out what the Grammy-winning artist has coming next.

One person suggested, “The streets need a Megan Monday freestyle to set off the week tomorrow.” Meanwhile, fellow rapper Scar Lip said, “I’m ready.” See the post here.

Megan left off on a high note with “Whenever” in April. Sampling Ms. Cherry’s “It’s Whatever,” the track found her seemingly taking shots at then-boyfriend Torrey Craig’s ex, influencer Olivia Davis, and possibly Tory Lanez as well. It was a strong first release for the year and appeared to be the lead-in to MEGAN: ACT III.

“Y’all know I don’t give away too much stuff about my music, but ACT III is being made,” Megan told fans during a TikTok Live the month prior. “I’m really just trying to figure out who I want to do features with at this point in life.” To be fair, she released two excellent projects and a documentary the previous year, giving fans plenty of music to enjoy in the meantime.

Megan has been expanding her résumé outside of music. Just last month, she executive-produced and starred in Apple TV+’s “KPOPPED.” On top of that, the Hot Girl Coach is working with “The Boondocks” producer Carl Jones to bring her own anime series to Netflix.