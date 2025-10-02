Image Image Credit Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion performs during the 2024 Boston Calling Music Festival Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Megan Thee Stallion previewed a romantic new track that reimagines Total’s 1996 R&B hit “Kissin’ You.”

The lyrics suggest a softer tone, possibly reflecting her relationship with Klay Thompson.

TikTok producer Jacobdior created the viral flip that Megan used for the track.

Megan Thee Stallion is making her comeback. On Wednesday (Oct. 1) night, the Texas rapper gave fans a sneak peek of the new music she’s been working on.

“Wake up,” she captioned a video of herself in the studio. In it, Megan previews an unreleased record built around a sample of Total’s 1996 hit “Kissin’ You.” The R&B group’s chorus plays before she raps, “My man, my man, my man, my baby, my baby / D**kin’ me down, spoiling me, driving me crazy.”

Megan’s fans and peers showed love in the comments section. Chlöe dropped a pair of fire emojis, while Baby Tate penned, “This is giving me OG Meg!” Someone else hilariously wrote, “My smile faded when she started saying, ‘My man, my man, my man.’”

For the Hotties expecting a single-ladies anthem, the forthcoming track is unfortunately not that. It appears to be at least partially inspired by Megan’s relationship with her NBA star boyfriend, Klay Thompson, which they made Instagram official in July.

The rework of Total’s “Kissin’ You” comes courtesy of Jacobdior, who first went viral with the flip in September.

Although the song currently doesn’t have a release date, Megan hinted at her return last Sunday (Sept. 28). She asked her millions of followers, “Y’all ready for me?” now that Thompson, is officially “gone to work.”

So far, the “Body” hitmaker has only dropped one single in 2025: April’s “Whenever.” At the time, many assumed the record would serve as a pre-release offering for MEGAN: ACT III. However, we haven’t gotten any updates about the project in a minute.

“Y’all know I don’t give away too much stuff about my music, but ACT III is being made,” she shared with fans during a TikTok Live in March. “I’m really just trying to figure out who I want to do features with at this point in life.”

The Grammy Award-winning rapper also said that she wanted to work with Doechii: “I love Doechii. I do wanna do a song with Doechii. That is on my list.”