Baby Tate announced she is expecting her first child with partner Michael Silvera.

After facing criticism for not being married, she responded with clarity and confidence.

Fellow artists and fans flooded her comments with support, celebrating the news.

Baby Tate can now add “mom” to her already impressive list of titles. On Wednesday (June 11), the “I Am” hitmaker announced that she and her partner, Michael Silvera — who performs under the name Michael.Love — are expecting a baby together.

“Blair says, ‘Hi,’” she captioned a series of ultrasound images of their soon-to-arrive bundle of joy. Her comments section quickly filled up with love from fellow artists like Chlöe, Ravyn Lenae, Kaliii and Monaleo, among others. “Baby Tate is having a baby Tate! Congratulations!” Kari Faux joked.

Maiya The Don added, “The baby [is] having a baby!” Scroll through the carousel below to see the happy news.

Over on X, Baby Tate responded to someone criticizing her for being “another pregnancy without a ring.” She penned, “I cried when I found out I was pregnant, not because I didn’t want to have a baby, but because I was sad that I wasn’t married yet.” The “Hey, Mickey!” rapper continued, “God’s plan is bigger than mine, and if my baby wants to be at my wedding, I’mma just let my baby be at my wedding!”

In a follow-up tweet on Thursday (June 12), she added, “I’m so happy, and so blessed, and have grown so much! Blair is already making me such a better person, and I can’t wait to meet my little tot. Nothing and no one can take that joy! My peace will always outweigh a think piece.”

The criticism of women having children outside of marriage isn’t new, especially in rap, but artists aren’t afraid to clap back either. Asian Doll, for instance, came to Rihanna’s defense when someone commented that she had “three babies and no ring.” The Dallas native fired back, “She’s a billionaire. I wouldn’t marry you poor-a** n**gas either, [just] so y’all can take everything I have in a divorce settlement.”

On that note, Baby Tate and Asian Doll are the latest additions to a growing list of female rappers who are either expecting or have welcomed babies in 2025. DreamDoll and Flo Milli both became moms earlier this year, while Coi Leray announced that she’ll be delivering baby Miyoco sometime this month.