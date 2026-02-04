Image Image Credit Jamie McCarthy / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Megan Thee Stallion and her gray French bulldog, 4oe, appear in a playful new advertisement for the Westminster Dog Show.

The campaign highlights 4oe’s runway-ready moment, narrated by Megan herself.

The 2026 show crowned Penny the Doberman Pinscher as Best in Show, beating over 3,000 dogs.

Megan Thee Stallion has been checking off a few side quests while we wait for her next full-length project. On Tuesday (Feb. 3) night, the Houston rapper appeared in a promotional ad for 2026’s Westminster Dog Show alongside a very special co-star: her gray French bulldog, 4oe.

“The Big Apple. If you can make it here, you can make it anywhere,” Megan said at the start of the video. “But first, you gotta be able to walk the walk, baby. Ain’t that right, 4oe?” Thousands were notably in attendance at New York City’s Madison Square Garden for the event, which took place that same night.

“My little king knows New York don’t play. Every step, every turn, every move you make is a chance to shine. Go on, 4oe, strike a pose. Let ‘em see your good side,” she continued, as the camera cuts to her pup from different angles. Megan later noted that the 2026 show celebrates “over a century and a half of stunning champions.”

“Thousands of pups have already dazzled the carpet, but only one will strut their way to the throne,” she added. “It’s time to crown the 150th Westminster Kennel Club Best in Show. Come on, 4oe, let’s see who steals the show tonight.” Watch the clip below.

For those who missed it, Penny the Doberman Pinscher ultimately took home the coveted Best in Show title. According to People, the 4-year-old pooch beat out more than 3,000 dogs from all 50 states and 17 additional countries. Interestingly enough, Penny’s handler, Andy Linton, previously won the award in 1989 with another Doberman named Indy.

As for Megan, she’s been making big business moves throughout 2026 — even though we’re only two months in. In January, she announced the opening of her Popeyes location in Miami’s South Beach, followed by her leading Dunkin’s “Dunk N’ Pump” campaign.