Key Takeaways:

Method Man said the track didn’t reflect Wu-Tang’s sound or legacy, so he passed on the remix.

The 2013 song sampled Wu-Tang but leaned more into Drake’s romantic themes.

Although some verses were written, the remix was never released and remains a what-if moment in Hip Hop.

Method Man likes what he likes, and that’s that. The Wu-Tang Clan rapper apparently was just as confused as the general public was about Drake’s 2013 song “Wu-Tang Forever” and its connection to the rap supergroup it name-dropped.

Because of the tune’s title, it would be safe to assume that it was a homage to the gritty Hip Hop crew from Staten Island. However, the Noah "40" Shebib-produced track, which appeared on Nothing Was The Same, didn’t sonically match up with the Wu. The song has a breezy atmospheric instrumental and its content leans on the 6 God’s conquests with women.

Drizzy does sing “It’s yours” on the hook, which is a passing homage to the Wu’s “It’s Yourz” (which is also sampled on the track) from their Wu-Tang Forever album. However, that’s where any similarity ends, which was perplexing to Mr. Meth when he was asked to add a verse to the song.

In the Monday (Dec. 8) episode of the “7PM in Brooklyn” podcast with hosts Carmelo Anthony and Kazeem Famuyide, the rapper-turned-actor explained what happened. “I like Drake. I think he's a dope artist,” Method Man said in the clip that can be seen below. “He puts out some great music, obviously, or else he wouldn't be as big as he is. But, when he sent the record, we were overseas. He did send the record. Some brothers were trying to write to it and s**t. I'm sitting there and I'm like, 'I don't like it.' I was like, 'What does this have to do with Wu-Tang Forever? I'm not questioning his artistic ability or anything. I'm just saying, for my taste, that was more or less like, 'I'm not getting on that.'"

By 2013, it had already been about 20 years since the Wu-Tang Clan dropped their debut album. So going out of their way to hop on the song of a then-up-and-coming rapper wasn’t necessarily a priority.

Added Meth, “No one knew it was gonna be that big … You become jaded when you've been in the business for a long time.”

A number of Wu-Tang Clan members allegedly wrote verses that were supposed to appear on a remix of Drake’s song. Unfortunately, the version has never seen the light of day. Nevertheless, even if solely out of curiosity, we’re sure there are plenty of Wu and Drake fans who wouldn’t mind giving it a listen.