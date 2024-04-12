Image Image Credit Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Metro Boomin at Forbes Summit Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Metro Boomin’s A Futuristic Summa has a release date. On Tuesday (July 15), the producer dropped the cover art for his highly anticipated mixtape, which is officially set to arrive next Tuesday (July 22).

Fans will find plenty to unpack in the artwork, from a pixelated depiction of his HEROES & VILLAINS cover hidden among the city buildings, to the “Boominati Don’t Trust You” reference prominently placed on another. The artwork also features two kids playing on the sidewalk with water guns, wearing tribute tees for Takeoff and Young Scooter.

Metro Boomin has worked with both late artists a number of times. He was behind the boards for Migos’ first-ever No. 1 hit, "Bad and Boujee," and also teamed up with Young Scooter on tracks like “Jugg Season” and “Disfunction” before his untimely passing in March.

Other references include an ice cream truck cruising through the streets of Atlanta and what appears to be a championship belt lying on the ground. Take a closer look below to spot even more Easter eggs.

A Futuristic Summa is expected to arrive with 20 songs, presumably including the Roscoe Dash-assisted single “Slide,” which Metro Boomin released on July 4. Other potential features include Jmoney and Quavo, with DJ Spinz hosting the mixtape.

According to Metro Boomin, there will be an “all-new cast” of collaborators, meaning fans likely won’t see the usual lineup of Future, 21 Savage, Young Thug and NAV — or at least not as heavily as in past projects.

It’s worth mentioning that the producer is already coming off a busy year. In 2024, he joined Future to give us WE DON’T TRUST YOU and WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU, two sprawling albums that totaled more than 40 songs. Of the more exciting tracks we got from both were “Like That” featuring Kendrick Lamar, “Type S**t” and ASAP Rocky taking punches at Drake on “Show of Hands.”