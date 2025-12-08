Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Metro Boomin attends Metro Boomin & Boominati Presents a Futuristic Summa on August 7, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Fans crowding the stage forced Metro Boomin to exit his Atlanta listening party early.

None of the 20 guest artists that the producer claims he invited were able to perform due to crowd interference.

The incident reflects a growing trend of artists enforcing boundaries at live events.

If Young Metro don’t think you’re listening, he’s leaving. Metro Boomin was reportedly at a listening session for his new Metro Boomin Presents: A Futuristic Summa album over the weekend in Atlanta, but he left early when fans didn’t get off the stage as he requested.

The Neighborhood Talk posted a clip of the exchange on Instagram. “If you did not rap or make a beat on this motherf**king tape, please get the f**k off the stage so we can celebrate and put this show on the right way,” Metro Boomin said into the mic at the venue. However, as the assembled fans who had crowded onto an already small stage did everything but leave, the “Bad and Boujee” producer decided to remove himself with a final, “Y’all got it, f**k this s**t.”

Apparently the fans who were there for the show truly lost out since Metro Boomin claimed he brought 20 artists with him to perform. Unfortunately, they were unable to get to the stage due to the fans’ refusal to leave. “Metro Boomin couldn’t even get on his own stage last night. Too many people, not enough respect. If you were him, what would you have done?,” advertising and marketing agency Traps N Trucks rhetorically asked, reacting to the footage on X.

With features from Travis Porter, Roscoe Dash, Young Dro, Waka Flocka Flame and more, A Futuristic Summa plays like an homage to early 2010’s Atlanta trap rap. So, partygoers were truly in for a treat if even a fraction of those artists were on the bill — until they irked the star of the show.

Getting on Metro Boomin’s bad side doesn’t ever end well. Recently, he took to X to come for critics of his new project. Some of tweets he sent at detractors of the official mixtape included “A lot of y’all get no b**ches and it shows,” “If you started listening to rap music in 2017, then you might wanna sit this one out,” and “If you never went [to] H&M, Hollister, American Eagle [or] Aeropostale (they had the best sales) then you might wanna sit this one out.”

You can’t say Metro didn’t warn you.