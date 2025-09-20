Image Image Credit Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images and Steven Ferdman / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Monaleo attends Femme It Forward Give Her FlowHERS Gala 2023 and Stunna 4 Vegas visits SiriusXM Studios Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Monaleo and Stunna 4 Vegas said “I do” in front of family, friends, and more than a million fans watching live on TikTok. On Friday (Sept. 19), the “Passenger Princess” collaborators streamed their wedding ceremony, including them exchanging vows and jumping the broom.

The bride made her entrance in a gorgeous pink gown to Beyoncé’s “1+1,” while her groom fought back tears. At one point, the officiant joked, “I have to be honest, I was getting ready to say, ‘I do,’ too.” Moments later, when the best man handed Stunna the ring, he added, “Whew, somebody loves somebody in here.”

After saying “I do,” the couple lit a candle, jumped the broom, and sealed it with a kiss as they walked back down the aisle. Before ending the stream, the “Beating Down Yo Block” rapper happily told her 1.2 million viewers, "We married, y'all!"

“Alright, y’all, I just got married… Look at my husband,” Monaleo announced in a separate TikTok. Stunna then hilariously said, “Check the suit. I went [with a] tail ‘cause I’m showing my a** today.” The newlyweds were also surprised with a special performance from Bun B, who delivered his and Pimp C’s verses from UGK’s “Int’l Players Anthem (I Choose You).” Other guests included familiar faces like Kaliii, Paul Wall, BunnaB, and Johnny Dang.

Since fans were virtually part of the celebration, they shared plenty of love online. “Don’t nobody put on for the pink girlies like Monaleo,” one social media user penned on X. Another wrote ahead of the stream, “I forgot I got Monaleo’s wedding to go to after work.” Below, Rap-Up rounded up even more of the best reactions.

Monaleo and Stunna welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, in 2023. She chose an at-home birth, spending two days in labor before welcoming him. Less than a week later, the “Don Who Leo” artist released her debut album, Where The Flowers Don’t Die.