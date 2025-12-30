Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rapper Moneybagg Yo performs during DaBaby & Friends - Billion Dollar Baby Birthday Bash at Spectrum Center on January 22, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Fans joked that Moneybagg Yo looked like a clone after his fitness transformation.

The rapper says he feels healthier and more focused since quitting drugs.

His response adds to the ongoing conversation about body image and authenticity in Hip Hop.

Moneybagg Yo is looking like a brand-new man, at least according to the internet. Over the weekend, the “Wockesha” rapper responded to fans’ comments about his updated appearance.

Under a TikTok of him saying he was “[on the way] to get some money,” one person wrote, “This BagYoMoney. [This] ain’t him.” He replied, “Who else it is then? Mane, y’all [bulls**ting]. Just say I look cleaner, healthier. Y’all act like y’all wanted me to stay on drugs.”

Responding to another user who said, “This ain’t Moneybagg,” he issued a similar message. “Y’all [bulls**ting] dragging that lame, cap-a** narrative out,” the Memphis native penned. “Damn, just get healthy. Get like me. I’m doing better than I ever was.”

Some reactions compared him to William Dent (portrayed by Reggie Hayes) from “Girlfriends,” while others joked that he’d been “cloned.” It’s definitely an adjustment for some, but since quitting lean and taking his fitness journey seriously, Moneybagg has become a whole different person — in a good way.

Weight Loss In Hip Hop Comes With Different Reactions

Of course, Moneybagg isn’t the only musician who’s dealt with comments over losing weight, though he may be one of the very few male rappers who’ve gotten pushback for it. The internet reacted pretty positively to Gunna dropping “about 30 to 40 pounds” after coming home from jail.

That said, what their male counterparts deal with barely compares to what women in Hip Hop hear about their bodies. Earlier this month, Lizzo shared a lengthy post after someone online made a “fat joke” about her.

Moneybagg Yo’s Musical Journey In 2025

Musically, Moneybagg dropped “Close The Door” in March and the G Herbo-assisted “Feet On Land” in October. Speaking with Apple Music’s Ebro Darden, the Chicago rapper talked about them finally getting to work together, especially since the CMG artist is dating the mother of his first child.

“We ain’t never had no type of misunderstanding at all,” G Herbo said of their “blended family” situation. Regarding how the song came about, he added, “I just went straight to the studio and we did it. As soon as he played the beat, though, I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah, this the one.’”