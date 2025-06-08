Image Image Credit Paras Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kendrick Lamar and Doechii Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Kendrick Lamar has added new stadium shows in Melbourne and Sydney for his “Grand National Tour.”

Doechii’s inclusion marks a major co-sign and expands her global reach as a rising voice in Hip Hop.

Both artists are also set to perform at the 2025 Spilt Milk Festival across four Australian cities.

Kendrick Lamar has doubled down on his return to Australia by adding a second shows in both Melbourne’s AAMI Park and Sydney’s Allianz Stadium as part of his “Grand National Tour.” As Billboard reported on Wednesday (Aug. 6), rising star Doechii will also join Lamar as support on the new dates. These extra stops will follow the first shows at these venues, for which fellow Top Dawg Entertainment artist and longtime Black Hippy collaborator ScHoolboy Q will handle opening duties.

Unlike his North American shows with SZA, the Australian leg of the “Grand National Tour” will spotlight Lamar as the solo headliner. The upcoming excursion Down Under will also mark his first performances in the region since his “The Big Steppers Tour” in 2022.

The announcement comes amid a blockbuster year for Lamar, who enjoyed a massive run thanks to his scathing diss track “Not Like Us.” That was then followed by the Compton emcee’s sixth studio LP, GNX, which boasted appearances from the likes of Wallie the Sensei, Roddy Ricch, AZ Chike and SZA, the last of whom contributed to the chart-topping single “luther.” Subsequently, Lamar took home five trophies at the 2025 Grammy Awards, including Record and Song of the Year, and delivered a highly praised performance at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show.

Meanwhile, Doechii continues to rise following a show-stopping Lollapalooza set that doubled as the launchpad for her first solo headlining run, the “Live from the Swamp Tour.” Her 2024 project, Alligator Bites Never Heal, earned widespread critical acclaim and a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album. Additionally, she arguably stole the spotlight on recent features for Tyler, the Creator, The Weeknd, Westside Gunn and BLACKPINK’s JENNIE.

Lamar and Doechii are both set to appear at the 2025 Spilt Milk Festival in Australia. Performances for the event are scheduled in Canberra, Ballarat, Perth and the Gold Coast between late November and early December.