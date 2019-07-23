Image Image Credit ANGELA WEISS / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cordae and Naomi Osaka Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Cordae and Naomi Osaka have officially called it quits. On Monday (Jan. 6), the four-time Grand Slam champion took to social media to announce that she’s single.

"Just wanted to say that Cordae and I are no longer in a relationship. No bad blood at all. He's a great person and an awesome dad," Osaka wrote in a PSA via her Instagram Story. The pair, who welcomed their first child together in 2023, began dating in 2019.

She continued, "Honestly, [I'm] really glad our paths crossed because my daughter is my biggest blessing, and I was able to grow a lot from our experiences together." At the time of reporting, Cordae has not addressed their split.

Since going public with their relationship, Cordae attended Osaka’s second U.S. Open title. He also gave her a nod on 2021’s “Dream In Color,” followed by the former couple making their Met Gala debut in September of that year.

In November 2024, Cordae liberated his third studio album, The Crossroads. Spearheaded by singles like “Syrup Sandwiches” featuring Joey Badass and “Saturday Mornings” with Lil Wayne, the 17-song offering came with contributions from Anderson .Paak, Ye, Ravyn Lenae, Juicy J and Jordan Ward.

“I felt like I was at a crossroads in my life,” the “RNP” rapper told Billboard regarding the project’s title. “It was like life or death. If I go right, everything is gonna be perfect, and yay, life is great. If I go left, all life is horrible… I’ve kinda realized that one decision doesn’t hold that much weight. It’s a culmination of decisions.”

Cordae will be hitting the road in promotion of the aforementioned LP starting on Feb. 5. After taking the stage at Sacramento’s Ace of Spades, he’ll sweep through major cities like Vancouver, Los Angeles, Houston, Charlotte and Atlanta, among others. The trek will culminate in a final stop at Chicago’s Concord Music Hall on March 16.