Key Takeaways:

Nas delivers a rare co-sign to Doechii, Kendrick Lamar, and SZA on De La Soul’s “Run It Back!!”

The track is part of De La Soul’s upcoming album, Cabin In The Sky, dropping Friday (Nov. 21).

Nas also name-drops Shaboozey and Leon Thomas, spotlighting rising Black artists across genres.

Nas is never stingy when it comes to showing love to the younger generation. Wednesday (Nov. 19), De La Soul premiered their forthcoming collaboration, “Run It Back!!,” where the rap legend shouted out Kendrick Lamar, Doechii, SZA, and a few more relatively new faces in music.

Taking over in the song’s second verse, Nas dished out lines like: “It’s wild as the ‘80s, ‘90s, and ‘00s, how it was sick, how did this slip? / Now it's just Doechii, Dot, and SZA with most powerful hits.”

The Illmatic artist has been vocal about his support for Lamar lately. Last month, he said that he’d “love to work” with the Compton native in a sit-down with Complex. Meanwhile, Doechii and SZA have been holding it down as Top Dawg Entertainment’s leading ladies.

Although Nas' verse could've very well been written last year, all three artists he name-dropped are currently having massive 2025s. Lamar and SZA wrapped the European leg of their “Grand National Tour” together in August. On the other hand, Doechii became the third woman in rap to win Best Rap Album and is currently riding the success of “Anxiety.”

Elsewhere in the song, Nas spat, “Leon Thomas, Shaboozey with the country raps / Only Black artists on top of the charts.”

In 2024, Shaboozey made history as the first Black man to simultaneously top the Billboard Hot 100 and Hot Country Songs charts with “A Bar Song (Tipsy).” That same year, the track tied Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” as the longest-running No. 1 on the former chart.

“Run It Back!!” is slated to hit streaming services on Friday (Nov. 21). The record will appear on De La Soul’s Cabin In The Sky, which also includes features from Killer Mike, Q-Tip, and Black Thought.