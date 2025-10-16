Image Image Credit Erika Goldring / Contributor via Getty Images and FREDERIC J. BROWN / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Nas performs during 2025 Essence Festival of Culture and Kendrick Lamar at 67th Annual Grammy Awards Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Nas says he would “love to work” with Kendrick Lamar, but only if the vibe feels natural.

He recently praised Lamar as the “North Star” of rap in a Rolling Stone interview.

A collaboration could reflect the evolution of Hip Hop through two distinct lyrical eras.

It’s hard to believe that Nas and Kendrick Lamar — two of the greatest lyricists ever to grab a mic — haven’t collaborated yet. On Wednesday (Oct. 15), the Queensbridge rapper said he’d “love to work with him,” but it needs to happen naturally.

“It’s just all about the artist. When you get the chance to record and work together, it should feel really natural,” Nas told Complex’s Jordan Rose when asked about a possible collaboration. “That would be great. I’d love to work with him, but I feel like it just has to be smooth [in] the way it connects.”

“Anything I do with anybody, especially someone like him, I just want to take my time with, so we’ll see,” Nas continued. Then, humorously turning to the camera, he addressed Lamar directly: “[If] you’d be so kind to do a song with your brother.” The Illmatic rapper added that the invitation goes for “all you MCs out there,” not just the Compton native.

Nas has been showing Lamar plenty of love lately. Just last Tuesday (Oct. 7), he told Rolling Stone the “Not Like Us” rapper was the “North Star” of rap. “Kendrick is one of the brightest stars we’ve ever seen, and I don’t only mean superstar, I mean like the North Star — I think he’s one of those,” he said. “Out of all of the artists in this business, there [are] some that [are] not here for the art. When we see those people that are not here for the art damaging it, you’re hurting the future of the art. So, I think artists like Kendrick are going to speak out.”

Lamar has had a meteoric year so far. His “Grand National Tour” is slated to come to an end in December. On Tuesday (Oct. 14), he joined Playboi Carti to perform “GOOD CREDIT” live at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.