Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Jason Koerner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Playboi Carti performs during The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Rapper Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during day three of Rolling Loud Miami 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Kendrick Lamar surprised fans by appearing onstage with Playboi Carti in Los Angeles.

The moment marked a rare full verse from Lamar on their shared track from Carti’s album MUSIC.

A$AP Rocky also made a guest appearance during Carti’s performance of “Long Time (Intro).”

A few months back, Kendrick Lamar surprised fans by bringing out Playboi Carti as a surprise guest during his “Grand National Tour.” On Tuesday (Oct. 14) night, the “HBA” rapper returned the favor by welcoming the Compton emcee onstage at the Los Angeles stop of his own “Antagonist 2.0 Tour.”

At Crypto.com Arena, Lamar joined Carti for a live rendition of “GOOD CREDIT,” one of three collaborations they share on the Atlanta artist’s latest album, MUSIC. “[Kendrick Lamar with] us in LA is only right,” he wrote on Instagram, alongside footage from the sold-out show.

“Eliantte go big, white gold link fall on the belly / The emerald cuff for hers and his, that b**ch on point like A$AP Relli,” Lamar rapped as Carti and DJ Swamp Izzo hyped him up. “The numbers is nothin', the money is nothin', I really been him, I promise / Say Kenny been heavy out West and I carry the weight, n**ga, I'm Luka Dončić.” See the moment below.

Carti was the very first surprise guest during Lamar’s “Grand National Tour” stop at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where they also performed “GOOD CREDIT.” Notably, of all their collaborations on MUSIC, it's the only track where the pgLang founder delivers more than riffs and ad-libs.

“GOOD CREDIT” debuted at No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100, while their other two songs, “BACKD00R” and “MOJO JOJO,” entered at No. 25 and No. 27, respectively. Also joining Carti at Tuesday night’s show was A$AP Rocky, who popped out for “Long Time (Intro)” from 2018’s Die Lit.

The “Antagonist 2.0 Tour” is expected to make its next stop at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona. From there, Carti and the rest of his Opium Records roster will sweep through cities like Las Vegas, Chicago, Brooklyn, and Charlotte, to mention a few.