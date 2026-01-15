Image Image Credit Julia Beverly / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt NBA YoungBoy performs onstage during the MASA TOUR at State Farm Arena on October 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s new production company, 38 Films, signals a shift toward creative control.

The film is directed by Nico Ballesteros, known for Kanye West’s In Whose Name?

The documentary will explore NBA YoungBoy’s tour life, cultural impact and personal challenges.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is officially bringing his stage show to the big and small screen. On Wednesday (Jan. 14), the Baton Rouge rapper announced that he’s getting the concert documentary treatment.

It will be produced by Foundation Media Partners in collaboration with NBA YoungBoy’s own 38 Films production company. Variety reports that Nico Ballesteros, who was behind the camera for the Kanye West’s documentary In Whose Name?, has been tapped to direct the film.

“NBA YoungBoy is not just an artist — he’s a cultural force,” Patrick Hughes, CEO of Foundation Media Partners, told the publication. “Through Nico’s vision, this film captures that energy honestly and cinematically, while giving audiences a real window into who he is beyond the stage.”

To say that NBA Youngboy is a touring monster isn’t hyperbole. His 2025 “Make America Slime Again Tour” was a huge success and is reportedly projected to be one of the highest-grossing rap tours ever. Also, the “I Hate YoungBoy,” rapper was recently announced as one of the headliners of Rolling Loud 2026, which takes place in Orlando, Florida, in May.

Besides footage from the stage, the documentary plans to “explore both the scale of YoungBoy’s cultural impact and the personal realities of life on the road at the highest level,” per Variety.

Some of those realities will probably include the controversies that sometimes shadow the rapper. For example, in October 2025, a second scheduled Atlanta concert was abruptly cancelled due to an alleged altercation involving members of YoungBoy’s entourage. Regardless, fans turned it into a spontaneous outdoor party. NBA YoungBoy has also been mired in his fair share of rap feuds, and in late 2024, he avoided jail time by pleading guilty to prescription drug fraud charges and paying a fine.

As for when the documentary on all things NBA YoungBoy will be ready, no timetable was provided as of yet. However, Foundation Media Partners and 38 Films are reportedly planning a rollout that will include both streaming and theatrical releases.