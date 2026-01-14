Image Image Credit Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images, Barry Brecheisen/Contributor via Getty Images, and Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Playboi Carti, Don Toliver and YoungBoy Never Broke Again Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Rolling Loud is bringing its U.S. flagship weekend to Orlando for the first time ever.

On Wednesday (Jan. 14), the festival announced Rolling Loud Orlando 2026, which is set for May 8 to 10 at Camping World Stadium. Billed as its only American festival of 2026, the event will be led by headliners Playboi Carti, YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Don Toliver, along with more than 75 additional artists.

The shift ends a decade-long run of Rolling Loud weekends centered in Miami. Organizers have pointed to Orlando’s lower-cost hotels and flights as a way to keep the trip more accessible for fans, while also giving the brand room to grow at a new venue.

“Orlando felt like the right place to evolve the festival,” co-founder Matt Zingler said in a statement. “It’s a new city, a new venue and a lineup that truly reflects where Hip Hop is today.” Co-founder Tariq Cherif said the 2026 headliners “each represent different forces shaping Hip Hop right now,” adding that bringing them together for the brand’s only U.S. stop this year “felt intentional.”

Carti returns to top billing after a Rolling Loud California 2025 set, which the company described as a roughly two-and-a-half-hour marathon, complete with a surprise appearance by The Weeknd. NBA YoungBoy also lands a milestone of his own, delivering his first-ever headlining set at a Rolling Loud festival as anticipation builds around his forthcoming album, Slime Cry. Toliver rounds out the headliners as he continues building momentum toward his next body of work, OCTANE.

Beyond the top line, the Orlando roster mixes veteran names and newer momentum plays. The festival highlighted Chief Keef, Destroy Lonely and Sexyy Red, alongside rising acts like EsDeeKid, fakemink and Nettspend. Rolling Loud also teased “RL Week,” a slate of festival-week events and experiences across Orlando, with details to be announced.

Internationally, Rolling Loud’s 2026 calendar includes stops in Sydney and Melbourne, Australia, on March 7 and 8, and the company said Rolling Loud India is confirmed to return in November.