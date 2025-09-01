Image Image Credit Erika Goldring / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt NBA YoungBoy performs during Lil Weezyana at Champions Square on August 25, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The rapper’s $50,000 donation supports Dallas nonprofits working to reduce youth violence.

His charitable act comes as he prepares to launch the “Make America Slime Again Tour.”

The move reflects a shift in YoungBoy’s public image following years of legal challenges.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s “Make America Slime Again Tour” begins Monday (Sept. 1) with two sold-out nights at Dallas’ American Airlines Center. Before taking the stage, the rapper decided to give back to the city in a big way.

According to FOX 4 News’ Casey Stegall, YoungBoy donated $50,000 on Sunday (Aug. 31) to two Dallas-based nonprofits working to reduce violent crime. Half went to Manifest Freedom, co-founded by his lawyer Brittany K. Barnett, who represented him in the clemency case under Donald Trump. The other half was donated to Urban Specialists, a national nonprofit dedicated to reducing gang violence.

“Basically, it’s just to help try to stop the crime,” the Baton Rouge native said. “You know, a lot of people be getting hurt, so it ain’t really cool at this point to me, so I just want to help in any way I [can].”

Urban Specialists’ Antong Lucky explained to FOX 4 News, “Anytime you have a megastar like this who is saying, ‘Man, we care about our communities enough that we’ll donate to the cause,’ that’s sending messages throughout America that redemption and transformation [are] real for these young people.” He added, “‘Cause a lot of them young people find themselves in the shoes of feeling like they’re NBA YoungBoy.”

YoungBoy’s “Make America Slime Again Tour” will sweep through major cities including Los Angeles, Chicago, Brooklyn, Detroit, and more before wrapping up at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena on Nov. 12. Offset, NoCap, and Toosii will join him on select dates.

Although the “Kacey Talk” rapper’s latest album, Make America Slime Again, will be the main draw, the excitement is also fueled by the fact that he’s finally hitting the road after about five years. His time away from the stage was largely due to house arrest in Utah beginning in 2021, following a firearm possession arrest the year before.