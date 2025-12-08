Image Image Credit Paras Griffin/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt YoungBoy Never Broke Again performs in Atlanta, Georgia. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Westside Merchandising is suing YoungBoy Never Broke Again over a breech in their exclusive merch deal amid his upcoming tour.

The company claims NBA YoungBoy tried to cut them out of the tour after receiving a new advance from another merch partner.

The lawsuit also accuses the rapper of damaging other business opportunities, including a failed retail deal with Pure Atlanta.

As YoungBoy Never Broke Again readies for his “Make America Slime Again Tour,” he is facing a federal lawsuit from a longtime retail partner alleging he tried to sideline them from his first headlining arena trek.

In a complaint shared by Billboard on Monday (Aug. 11), Los Angeles-based Westside Merchandising claimed NBA YoungBoy and his label breached an exclusive licensing deal. According to the filing, Westside paid the rapper a $1 million advance in 2023 for the exclusive rights to sell his apparel and other merchandise both online and at live performances. The agreement allegedly also required NBA YoungBoy to promote Westside’s products, including on Instagram.

Westside says that promotion never happened — largely because the rapper spent much of the contract term in prison on gun charges. However, even after he was released and pardoned by President Donald Trump, the company alleges NBA Youngboy still has not fulfilled his marketing obligations.

The situation escalated after the MASA creator announced his tour in May. Westside claims the rapper then sent a letter terminating the deal, citing “poor performance” by the company. In its lawsuit, Westside argued the move was an attempt to replace them with another merch provider for the tour, despite their exclusive rights.

“The purpose behind defendants’ purported termination is clear,” the complaint read. “YoungBoy has embarked on a nationwide 32-date lucrative tour, and defendants have obviously obtained a new advance from another company to handle the touring merchandise.”

The “MASA Tour” is set to launch on Sept. 1 at Dallas’ American Airlines Center. Westside is seeking a court order confirming its right to sell merch at the shows, as well as unspecified financial damages.

The filing also accused NBA YoungBoy of undermining Westside’s other business opportunities. One cited incident involved a potential partnership with Pure Atlanta, which allegedly fell apart after NBA YoungBoy posted an Instagram comment calling the store’s founder “unprofessional and clout chasing.”

“Although Westside was diligent, obtained numerous opportunities for the venture, and performed all of its contractual duties in good faith, YoungBoy did nothing except fail to perform his duties, while impeding Westside’s efforts, and causing the parties to lose significant opportunities and profits,” the lawsuit states.

Representatives for NBA YoungBoy did not immediately respond to requests for comment.