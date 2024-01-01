Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Nicki Minaj Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

For anyone who assumed otherwise, Nicki Minaj is not going on a hiatus, she clarified on Monday (Oct. 14).

“Ain’t going no motherf**kin’ where. Kiss my a** and hiatus,” the Queens rapper penned on X. “We don’t announce the hiatus, Barbz. Crack is whack. We don’t do that. Just relax and let what will be [happen].”

Her post came on the heels of previous comments shared via Stationhead on Sunday (Oct. 13). On the live chat, Minaj reflected on her “Pink Friday 2 World Tour” run and answered questions from fans. “I am doing a hiatus, but I have the Vogue thing, which I’m very proud and honored to do, and a couple [of] things, and then I’ll be taking a little moment to reflect,” she shared at one point.

The “couple of things” in question could possibly be the star’s next studio album, Pink Friday 3. In September, she announced that the project would arrive as a replacement for Pink Friday 2: Gag City Reloaded, which was initially scheduled to release on the 13th of that month.

“I’ve decided to do a brand-new album,” she began. “I’ll announce the new date within the next couple [of] weeks. The new music is just too good to be thrown away on a deluxe album.”

Regarding her decision not to extend the previous LP, Minaj explained, “As my first album as [Papa Bear’s] mama, it’s just very special to me for so many reasons you guys aren’t aware of. I put every song on there in a specific order... one or two songs is no big deal, but [adding] five to seven songs feels a little sloppy right now.”

The “Pink Friday 2 World Tour” closed out with a final stop in Queens, New York on Oct. 11. Minaj brought out Sexyy Red and Young M.A, while BIA and Tyga served as opening acts.