Nicki Minaj is no longer officially signed under Lil Wayne’s legendary imprint, Young Money. The label was formerly home to multi-platinum superstars like Drake, Tyga, Lil Twist, Gudda Gudda, Mack Maine, and more.

On Friday (Sept. 27), the Pink Friday songstress debunked the rumor that her new album will be the last project she releases under her former label, Young Money. The initial post she quote tweeted stated, “After 15 years, Nicki Minaj has officially ended her contract with the record label Young Money.” She responded claiming, “It’s been ended years ago. You can read my tweets but choose not to. SANDOS.”

She also retweeted someone stating that it was untrue that “Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 3 will be her first album under only Republic Records, as her contract with Young Money / Cash Money Records expires.” She further clarified her thoughts explaining, “Pink Friday 2 album was directly through Republic, as well. They gave me an option to keep #YoungMoney on just the credits of the project. I chose to keep it for this one. But PF2 was directly through Republic Records.”

She went on to highlight that when she dropped her classic mixtape Beam Me Up Scottie on DSPs, it was directly through Republic Records. The label is home to huge artists like Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Drake, and many more.

Minaj is currently on tour with Tyga and BIA. She recently went viral for her stance on Kendrick Lamar being chosen as headliner for the Super Bowl LIX halftime show over former label head Lil Wayne. She seemingly took shots at JAY-Z and Roc Nation after the decision was made. While she still showed love to Lamar, she was extremely adamant that Wayne was robbed of the opportunity to get his moment on music’s biggest stage. She posted multiple times expressing her thoughts on the selection.

The “Anaconda” emcee has been teasing her new album that is slated for release any moment now.